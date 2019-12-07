|
Margie Janette Cooley, age 72, passed away December 3, 2019 with her husband by her side. She was a type setter and had lived in Florence for 20 years. Margie was born October 18, 1947 to Eugene and Mary (Sandusky) McDonald in Fort Collins, Colorado. She met Terry Cooley and they were married April 13th 1985 in Colorado Springs, CO. Together they built a life they loved. Margie was an avid fisher and would help those around her to become better fishermen. She loved gardening, even becoming a master gardener. She was a member of the type setter union. Margie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tad Cooley; brother Kenneth (Linda) McDonald; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A graveside service is scheduled for 1PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence, Colorado. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019