Marguerite Lois Payne Marguerite Lois (Mills) Payne passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1923, during a blizzard, on the Hartsel Ranch in Hartsel, Colorado, to Edward E. Mills and Marie (Seward) Mills. Marge graduated from St. Scholastica Academy in Cañon City in 1941. She furthered her education at the Regina School of Nursing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1945. On March 30, 1952, she married Richard A. Payne in Colorado Springs. They made their home in Cañon City, where she enjoyed a successful, 20-year career as an R.N. at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City. Marge was well-known in the community and active in professional organizations, receiving the prestigious "Nurse of the Year" award from the District 21 Nurses' Association. She retired in 1982 to enjoy life as a "snow bird" in Arizona and Mexico with her husband, leaving the cold of Colorado during the winter months but returning home to Cañon City to enjoy the warmth of summer. Marge was enriched with her friendship with Bob and Linda Leck, and looked forward to their Sunday morning breakfasts at Ortega's. She was a warm, sincere woman who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jean Marie; her daughter Kathleen Marie Payne; and her husband, who died in 2012, following 60 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by two sons, Steven A. (Lauren) Payne of Black Forest, Colorado, and Timothy R. (Julie) Payne of Cañon City; She also is survived by grandsons Tanner (Wendy) Payne and Travis (Anna) Payne; and two great-grandchildren, Alyson Payne and Tanner Payne, Jr. At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sangre de Christo Hospice West, 601 Greenwood Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212, or Safewatch of Cañon City, 1415 N. 15th St. Cañon City CO. 81212. Arrangements handled through Holt Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2020