Marie Elizabeth Gardner, age 73, passed away February 21, 2020. She was a resident of Canon City and Denver. She was married to Angus William Gardner for 53 years. Marie enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She liked watching Lifetime, Hallmark movies along with detective TV shows. Those that knew her would say she was feisty, a matter of fact person who would share her opinions. To many she was known as MOM. Marie was loved and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Angus William Gardner; children, John and Dalton James; daughter-in-law, Jackie; niece, Kim Elliot; grandchild, Maxine; and her two great-grandchildren, Abbie and Jack. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2020
