|
|
Marilyn Klemm passed away on March 16, 2020 at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home at the age of 89. Marilyn was born on Feb. 10, 1931, in Los Angeles, CA and adopted by Jesse and Mary Daniel. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Yslas, her daughter-inlaw Betty Estlow, 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Klemm and two sons, Ken Estlow and Bryan Estlow. Marilyn served as a secretary in California, and enjoyed singing with the Red Bow Tie Band here in Canon and socializing with her friends at the nursing home. Arrangements are being handled by Holt Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2020