Marion Eugene Thomas, age 90, passed away December 9, 2019. Marion was born October 19, 1929 to Tony and Sarah Inez (Green) Thomas at their home in Coal Creek, Colorado. He achieved a grade school education, but circumstance needed him to go to work to support his mother and sisters. He would later go on earn his GED. On September 9, 1950 he married Alice Catherine Orsi. Together they had two sons. He was drafted into military service during the Korean Conflict, where he wore his uniform proudly knowing he was serving his country. After his honorable discharge he worked for Ideal Cement Company for over 40 years which is now known as Holcim. He was a wonderful loving family man to his wife and children and a dedicated and devout Catholic and member of St. Patrick's Church in Rockvale and St. Benedict's in Florence. He lived his life following the word of God. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and proud to have taken a trophy elk and caught a trophy trout. He loved collecting antiques with his wife, attending garage sales and auctions in the county. He and his wife were also avid bird watchers and gardeners. They were awarded a certificate of achievement from the National Wildlife Federation for the establishment and maintenance of a backyard wildlife habitat. Marion was a member of the Colorado Firefighter's association and eventually retired as a volunteer firefighter with the Florence Fire District. He was also a member of the Fremont County Geology Club. He loved the history of Fremont County, especially that of Native Americans and spent a good deal of time hiking with his wife and dogs. They were animal lovers and great supporters of Humane Society. After retirement, he and his wife loved to travel, going to Europe, Mexico, Central America and South America. He is survived by his wife, Alice Thomas of Rockvale, CO; son, Gary Thomas of Marysville, CA, sister, Mary Kuklinski of Denver, CO, sister, Alice Spahr of Terra Alta, WA; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Sarah Inez Thomas; brothers, John Thomas, Edward Thomas and Herman Lakey; sisters, Virginia Korkia and Dorothy Calmette; and son, David Thomas. Visitation 9AM, Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019, St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 622 W. 2nd St., Florence, CO with interment to follow at Union Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 14, 2019