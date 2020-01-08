Home

Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Holt Chapel of the Garden
806 Macon Ave.
Canon City, CO
View Map
Marjean Murr


1941 - 2020
Marjean Murr Obituary
Marjean A. Rahn Murr, a longtime resident of Fremont County, passed away December 21, 2019. She was born in Seattle, Washington on July 17, 1941 to Richard and Martha (Roletto) Shellenberger. Jean was the owner of Rahn Insurance Agency and represented Farmer Union Insurance Agency and others for 38 years. She loved raising and racing thoroughbred horses. She was a member of the CTBA and enjoyed hiking, rock hunting, and spending time with her friends. She is survived by her husband, Bill Murr; and brother, Rick (Tamara) Shellenberger of Tennessee. Memorial service, 10AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Fremont County, 110 Rhodes Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020
