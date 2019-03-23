|
|
Marjorie Jeanne Lambert passed away March 6, 2019 in Canon City, CO. Marjorie was born September 9, 1927 in Hooper, Colorado to Cecil R. and Minnie (Barrier) Bradley. She graduated from Moffat High School in 1945. Marjorie and her two daughters moved to Alamosa in 1969. She was employed at Evergreen Nursing Home for twenty years, retiring in 1989. She lived in Salida for 18 years. In 2011 she moved to Hildebrand nursing in Canon City, Colorado. She is survived by her daughters, Vickey (Sam) Bishop of Florence, CO, Donna (Leonard) Robinson of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren Mathew (Stacy) of VA, Penny Fagan of Woodbridge, VA, Shane Downs of La Jaunta, CO; sister, Deany Bradley Bartlett PHO, as well as several nieces and nephews. Cremation was chosen by Marjorie, who requested no viewing or service. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2019