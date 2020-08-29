Marlon Brewer

Marlon "Conrad" Brewer passed from this earthly dimension on August 24, 2020, at the age of 23 years, 8 months and 14 days in Canon City, CO. He was the son of Charles and Paz Brewer of Canon City, CO. Survived by one brother Taylor (McKenziee) Brewer of Canon City, CO and many friends from all walks of life. He touched all instantly from the first spoken word. All he wanted was a world of peace and for everyone to love one another. Take time for friends, take time for family, take time for everyone. Dont forget to give time to those you love! You are never too busy in life for that! Just set yourself free. Marlon did on August 24, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. Never forget something you say or do can sometimes hurt those you care for the most and they may never forget. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 6-9pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Harwood Funeral Home, 516 N. 10th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Harwoodfunerals.com.

