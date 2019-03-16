|
Martha "Marti" Nelson passed away February 25, 2019. She was born February 1, 1928 in Maumee, Ohio. She was 91 years old at her passing. Martha was born to Walter and May Strayer and grew up on a farm in Ohio with her siblings. She ventured west to Colorado after her high school graduation where she lived the rest of her adult life. Martha married Arnold Nelson and they were married 49 years. Proceeded in her death by her husband, Arnold and son, Greg. She is survived by son, Arnold, daughter, Pam (Bill) Christensen, son, Kirk (Terry) and son, Bradley (Connie), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was employed by the Florence School District where she served as school secretary at Penrose. She loved the students, the faculty and the community. Martha was also involved with the Florence Senior center. She enjoyed playing cards, bunko and painting. Everyone enjoyed Martha's great sense of humor and amazing courage. She never met a stranger. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend and she will be deeply missed. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
