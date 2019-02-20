|
|
Martha Jo (Zerr) Naab, age 58, passed away Febuary 14, 2019 in Canon City. Martha was born January 5th, 1961 to Martin and Rita (Burkhart) Zerr in Garden City, Kansas. Martha had a deep affection for food and for cooking, and could often be found in her kitchen with the Food Network on for inspiration. Tending to her plants and flowers gave her much joy. She always enjoyed a chance to talk with people on the phone for extended periods of time, especially her mother and her siblings. Martha reveled in music of all types, and was no stranger to a night of dancing, or a day, it didn't matter to her what time it was, when her song was on she was going to sing along and move to it. She was as friendly, warm, and personable as they come and never met a person she couldn't immediately befriend and talk with at length. Martha really loved people; she loved to laugh with people. She was a true treasure of a human being, a beautiful woman in and out, and a bright and loving soul through and through. It could be said that she partied hard and that she laughed the hardest. Martha will be missed beyond words and will be remembered lovingly by all that had the pleasure of knowing her through her life. She is survived by her children Madisyn and Marcus, her mother Rita, her five sisters Tina, Kathy, Carol, Mary, and Suzanne, her two brothers Steve and Mike, and one grandchild Aspen. She is preceded in death by her father Martin. A memorial service will be held on Sunday February 24th, 2019 from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 3180 E. Main street in Canon City, Colorado. At a later date there will be a celebration of life gathering in Canon City, details of this event will be announced soon. There will also be a service in Martha's hometown of Garden City, Kansas on Saturday March 2nd. All are welcome, just as she would have it. Contributions to her memorial fund can be made at Martha Naab Memorial at Sunflower Bank which is located at 831 Royal Gorge Blvd. Canon City, CO, 81212. Contributions are also accepted at Gofundme.com/MarthaNaabMemorialFund. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019