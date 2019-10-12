|
Martha M. Scavarda passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94, in Monterey, California on June 20, 2019. Martha was born to Victor and Margaret Scavarda on May 8, 1925 in Florence, Colorado. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1944 and worked for the next 6 years at the Canon City Woolworths. Martha then worked 23 1/2 years for the Pueblo Army Depot. In 1975 she moved to Monterey, California to work as a housekeeper for Father Felix J. Migliazzo. Martha often stated she very much enjoyed the next 30 years working for Father Felix. During this time Martha enjoyed trips to Reno and Indian Casinos. She is survived by sister-in-law, Nellie Scavarda; niece, Trena (Dave) Goodwin, nephews, Anthony Adamic and Danny (Carol) Adamic; great-niece, Alyssa Goodwin, great-nephews, Justin Goodwin, Buddy Adamic; great-great nephew, Virgil Adamic; and dear friend Marie Russell. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John (Nellie) Scavarda, and sister, Marie (Daniel) Adamic. Martha has left all of us with so many chuckles and warm feelings to hold in our hearts. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019