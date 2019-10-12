Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Scavarda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Scavarda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Scavarda Obituary
Martha M. Scavarda passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94, in Monterey, California on June 20, 2019. Martha was born to Victor and Margaret Scavarda on May 8, 1925 in Florence, Colorado. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1944 and worked for the next 6 years at the Canon City Woolworths. Martha then worked 23 1/2 years for the Pueblo Army Depot. In 1975 she moved to Monterey, California to work as a housekeeper for Father Felix J. Migliazzo. Martha often stated she very much enjoyed the next 30 years working for Father Felix. During this time Martha enjoyed trips to Reno and Indian Casinos. She is survived by sister-in-law, Nellie Scavarda; niece, Trena (Dave) Goodwin, nephews, Anthony Adamic and Danny (Carol) Adamic; great-niece, Alyssa Goodwin, great-nephews, Justin Goodwin, Buddy Adamic; great-great nephew, Virgil Adamic; and dear friend Marie Russell. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John (Nellie) Scavarda, and sister, Marie (Daniel) Adamic. Martha has left all of us with so many chuckles and warm feelings to hold in our hearts. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now