Marti Lawrence Wolf was born on July 13, 1959 to William and Thelma Jean Lawrence in Ann Arbor, MI. She passed away on Dec. 25, 2018. Marti was preceded in death by her mother, Jean and her beloved husband, Carl. She is survived by her father, Bill; brothers, Brian and Scott; niece, Jenny; and nephew, Scott. Marti was an award winning artist with a Masters degree in Humanities. Her love of art and learning led her to teach at the Denver Institute of Art, C.U., U S.C. Pueblo and Pueblo Community College. She taught children as well, both in Denver and in Canon City at Mountain View Core Knowledge and through workshops with the Canon City Art Center. Marti loved creating and showing her art. Her last project was as a co-founder of Solo Art Gallery in Canon City. Marti was old fashioned, warm, and kind. She was independent and adventurous, traveling and camping often. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Cara Fisher Square, 5th & Macon in Canon City, CO on Sat. June 8th at 1:00pm. Bring a lawn chair if you wish.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 3, 2019