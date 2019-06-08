Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
United Presbyterian Church
701 Macon Ave.
Canon City, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Dornhecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Dornhecker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin Dornhecker Obituary
Marvin Dornhecker Sr., 85, passed away in his home in Canon City, CO on June 1, 2019. He was born in Blue Island, Illinois to Harry and Esther (Neibert) Dornhecker. Marv was born and raised on the "southside" of Chicago. He worked as a butcher at the A & P. He married the love of his life Barbara Jean Erickson on May 21, 1960 in Blue Island, Illinois. They then moved to Lewiston, Michigan where they owned a grocery store and Marv continued to butcher. They moved to Canon City, Colorado in 1976 and Marv retired from the Department of Corrections after 23 years. Marv was an avid softball player starting at age 9 through age 70. He was proud to still be playing with the "young guys" and finally hung up his glove at 70 sneaking in "one more game". He is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Kurt) McDermott, sons, Marv Dornhecker Jr., and Ron (Marcia) Dornhecker; grandchildren, Cody Dornhecker, Lauryn (Chuck) Koenig, Zach (Stephanie) Cutter, and Caitlin Dageforde; sibling, Vernie Zager; great-grandchildren, Tilten Cutter, Tinley Cutter, Nick Wilson, Beaux Koenig, Brock Koenig and great-granddaughter on the way Berkley Koenig; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; parents; grandson, John K. McDermott; three brothers, one sister; and daughter in law, Sally Dornhecker. Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, United Presbyterian Church, 701 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO with reception to follow at the church. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.