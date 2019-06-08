|
Marvin Dornhecker Sr., 85, passed away in his home in Canon City, CO on June 1, 2019. He was born in Blue Island, Illinois to Harry and Esther (Neibert) Dornhecker. Marv was born and raised on the "southside" of Chicago. He worked as a butcher at the A & P. He married the love of his life Barbara Jean Erickson on May 21, 1960 in Blue Island, Illinois. They then moved to Lewiston, Michigan where they owned a grocery store and Marv continued to butcher. They moved to Canon City, Colorado in 1976 and Marv retired from the Department of Corrections after 23 years. Marv was an avid softball player starting at age 9 through age 70. He was proud to still be playing with the "young guys" and finally hung up his glove at 70 sneaking in "one more game". He is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Kurt) McDermott, sons, Marv Dornhecker Jr., and Ron (Marcia) Dornhecker; grandchildren, Cody Dornhecker, Lauryn (Chuck) Koenig, Zach (Stephanie) Cutter, and Caitlin Dageforde; sibling, Vernie Zager; great-grandchildren, Tilten Cutter, Tinley Cutter, Nick Wilson, Beaux Koenig, Brock Koenig and great-granddaughter on the way Berkley Koenig; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; parents; grandson, John K. McDermott; three brothers, one sister; and daughter in law, Sally Dornhecker. Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, United Presbyterian Church, 701 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO with reception to follow at the church. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 8, 2019