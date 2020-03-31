|
|
Mary Colleen Payne, age 83, died at home in Florence Colorado from lung cancer on March 5, 2020. She was born May 9, 1936 in Canon City, Colorado, the daughter of Oswald and Edna White. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, trivia, and watching game shows. Preceded in death the love of her life, Lester O. Payne of 65 years and son, James R. Payne. Surviving her is her daughter, Judy Phillips of California; grandson, Zachary Phillips and wife, Hannah of Arizona; granddaughter, Brittany Rueb and husband, Nickolas of California; grandson, Thomas Payne of California; great-granddaughter, Penelope Phillips of Arizona; sisters, sister-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is delayed at this time.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2020