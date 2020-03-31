Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Colleen Payne


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Colleen Payne Obituary
Mary Colleen Payne, age 83, died at home in Florence Colorado from lung cancer on March 5, 2020. She was born May 9, 1936 in Canon City, Colorado, the daughter of Oswald and Edna White. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, trivia, and watching game shows. Preceded in death the love of her life, Lester O. Payne of 65 years and son, James R. Payne. Surviving her is her daughter, Judy Phillips of California; grandson, Zachary Phillips and wife, Hannah of Arizona; granddaughter, Brittany Rueb and husband, Nickolas of California; grandson, Thomas Payne of California; great-granddaughter, Penelope Phillips of Arizona; sisters, sister-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is delayed at this time.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -