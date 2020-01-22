|
|
Mary Elizabeth Beeler (Freed), 82 years young, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was a daughter, wife, friend, mother of three (William, Angela, and Derrell Beeler), grandmother of five (Jennifer Ferguson (Husband, Jason Ferguson), Christoper 'CJ' LeFrancois, Amanda Meixelsperger (Husband, Erik Meixelsperger), Jeffrey "JD" Beeler, and Shawn Smith) and great grandmother of six children (Madison, Riley, and Aiden Ferguson, Zoey Meixelsperger, Eve and Robynn Beeler). Being a true Colorado native, she was born in Devine, CO on August 1, 1937, sharing a birthday with her beloved state. Her parents, Webster and Pearl Freed could never have known the ruckus their eldest daughter would cause them, but still managed to grow their family with Mary's siblings, Evelyn 'Nellie' Kless, Daniel 'Boone' Freed, and Arbra 'Snooks' Freed, all preceding her in death. Mary would go on to expand her own family with her children, traveling the USA and the world as a military wife to Rubin Beeler. Once her children were grown, she surprised her family once again by becoming a semi-truck driver at the age of 50 (you can't make this stuff up). Mary was a woman with a big heart, a rebellious spirit, and an ornery twinkle in her eye. She loved eagles, flirting with waiters, and Elvis Presley. She was unceasingly stubborn, most obviously shown in her willingness to marry the same man on three separate occasions (we're not kidding -- two divorces, three marriages). For all of her family, she leaves behind a legacy of humor, laughter, and life lived boldly. We can only hope that she is throwing a party with her parents, husband, siblings, and daughter in heaven, and maybe even catching a glimpse of Elvis Presley. There will be a memorial service this spring or summer in Colorado, TBD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 22, 2020