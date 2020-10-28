Dr. Mary Elizabeth Floyd, PhD, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Winston Salem, NC. She was born in February 3, 1943 in California, to the late Milton R Floyd and Marianna Lippis Floyd. Beth was retired from Northern Illinois University with over twenty years of dedicated teaching. She was a devout Catholic and actively attended Mass at St Michaels during her years in Canon City. She is survived by three siblings: John Floyd and wife Edi of Kuttawa, KY, Nancy Fenyves and husband Marty of Canon City, and Shirley Shaw and husband Bill of Winston Salem, NC; a nephew, Will Shaw and wife Becky; two nieces Beth Shaw and Jeanie Ceneviva and husband Brian; four great-nieces: Jillian Shaw and Corinne Shaw, Katharine Ceneviva, Anna Grace Ceneviva; and a great-nephew, Joseph Ceneviva. Beth retired early to return to Canon to lovingly care for her mother. She enjoyed tending to her beautiful garden at her home in Lincoln Park until she moved to North Carolina to reside with her sister. As her health declined, the thought of life in the Rocky Mountains sustained her. She especially enjoyed her life in Canon, able to see extended family and dear friends. It was her wish to return to Colorado to be buried with her loved ones. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St Michaels. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canon City Pregnancy Center, 508 Greenwood Avenue.

