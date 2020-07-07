Mary Hofmann, age 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep June 30, 2020 at her home in Canon City. She was born in Fountain, Colorado in 1923 to Mr. & Mrs. J.E. Gladin. Mary graduated from Colorado Springs Palmer High School in 1942. She received a degree in Accounting, Typing and Shorthand from Blair Business College and her first job as Accountant was at Camp Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. Mary moved to Oklahoma and Texas working at Mountain Bell Telephone and Texas A&M as a lab technician for a time before returning to Colorado to pursue a degree at Colorado State College of Education in Greeley in 1947. She graduated from C.S.C.E. in 1955 with a B.A. Major and Teaching Certificate in General Secondary Education and B.A. Minor degrees in Fine Arts, Home Economics and Physical Education. She was a member of Theta Sigma Phi Sorority, Bjorn Ski Club and Fine Arts Club in college. After graduating Mary taught at Woodland Park Elementary, Fitzsimmons Junior High in Aurora and Fountain High School. An avid tennis player, ice skater and skier, Mary met John Hofmann at the Sno-Jets Ski Club at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs in 1956. They were married in 1957 and moved to Hartsel, Colorado to operate the Hartsel Holiday Inn Hotel until they relocated to Canon City in 1962. She became a substitute teacher for Canon City schools and taught for the 1969-1970 school year at Custer County High School in Westcliffe, Colorado in Fine Arts, Home Economics and Girls P.E. class. Mary had spent her life in the pursuit of mastering fine arts, crafts, sewing and music. She was a member of AAUW, Florence Elkettes, Canon Eagles, Eastern Star, Home Extension/4-H leader, Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, Garden Club, Quilt Club, and International Doll Makers Association. Mary was an inspiration to everyone and shared her knowledge and expertise throughout her life. Mary was general manager and bookkeeper for John's business Hofmann Masonry Contractors in Canon City. John and Mary had lived in Del Rio, Texas, Arizona and Ohio in the 1980's and 90's with Mary working for the Bruce Anderson Company in Texas and teaching at Dysart Jr. High in Arizona. Mary worked summers at the Royal Gorge and Buckskin Joe Frontier Town as a clerk and as a featured cast member in the cowboy gunfight performances. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers. Her husband, John passed away in 2012. Mary is survived by her children Robert, Frank, Susi, Sylvia, Rudi, Sandy and Heidi; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed making quilts, dolls, paintings, arts & crafts, gardening and flowers. Her last wish was to be cremated and no services were planned at her request. Holt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fremont Regional Hospice.

