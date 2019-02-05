|
Mary M. Kattnig was received by the hands of the Lord on January 20, 2019. She was born March 7, 1925 to George P. and Ada Mae (Holzfaster) Schneider in Canon City, Colorado. Mary's mother passed away shortly after Mary's birth and her aunt Ida (Schneider) Georges adopted and raised her. On July 5, 1945 Floyd A. Kattnig and Mary were wed in Westcliffe. They made their first home in a log cabin on their ranch in Junkins Park, raising their children, Bob and Kathy. In 1961 they moved their home to the Wet Mountain Valley where Mary continued to Ranch until 2010. Mary was Custer County Clerk and Recorder for twenty years and a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She also held numerous offices in both state and local organizations. Mary is survived by her son, Bob (Peg) Kattnig of Westcliffe; grandson, Tom (Maria) Kattnig of Gunnison; great grandson, John Kattnig, United States Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut; and great-granddaughter, Aurora Kattnig, of Gunnison; Mary is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Wilma Kattnig of Canon City and Wanda Schneider of Montrose; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by the loves of her life, husband Floyd; and daughter, Kathy; brothers, George and Aloys (Moon) Schneider; sisters, Ada Mae Isabell, Ann Walker Callahan; half-brothers, Robert Schneider and William Schneider Walker; brothers-in-law, Len Kattnig, Earl Isabell, Elmore Walker; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Schneider. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mary's second home Valley Assisted Living 30 Main St. Silver Cliff CO 81252 Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2019