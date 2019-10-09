Home

Mary Martinez Obituary
Mary A. Martinez passed away October 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born January 3, 1926 in Coal Creek, CO to Thelma (Roy) and Fernando Arellano. She married Louis Martinez April 21, 1946 who preceded her in death in 1978. She was a devoted and loving mother of Dianne (Joe) Wilson, Richard (Nancy) Martinez, Dan Martinez, Louie Martinez, Charles (Lori) Martinez, and Judy (Rocky) Mitchell. Mary was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother of 14, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be missed by many. She was the eldest of eight. She is survived by Joe (Rita) Arellano, Ellen Sanchez, Lois (Robert) Montoya, Chuck Arellano, and Elizabeth Laurentz; sister-in-law, Shirley Arellano and brother-in-law, Lee Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dianne, infant daughter, Jeanne, brother, Herbert Arellano; sister, JoAnn Campbell; brother-in-law, Joe Sanchez and sister-in-law, Pauline Arellano. Mary's career revolved around being an outstanding cook. She worked at the Florence Hospital, The Holy Cross Abbey, The Boys Ranch and Hildebrand Care Center. She loved to cook and everyone loved her cooking. Mary was a member of St Michael Catholic Church. She was a devout catholic her entire life. She loved the Lord and is whole again in his arms. Vigil service, 5PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, St Michael Catholic Church, 1016 Mystic Ave., Canon City, CO. Memorial Mass, 10AM Friday October 11, 2019, St. Michael Catholic Church. The Reverend Jesse Perez officiating. Private inurnment will be at Union Highland Cemetery Florence, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 241 Justice Center Rd., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2019
