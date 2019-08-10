|
Mary Pauline Bradford, 87, of Canon City passed away surrounded by family on July 12, 2019. Mary was born on October 31, 1931 in Falmouth, Virginia to Robert and Pauline Harlow. She moved to Florence, Colorado in 1992 and later moved to Canon City. Mary worked in several professions in her life with one of her last positions working at Canon City Middle School in the cafeteria. Mary was full of life and had many friends. She loved to laugh, make others laugh, sew, travel, dance, play cards and spend time with her family. She was a wonderful mother and Mamaw. Her family will always love her and miss her tremendously but know that she is now in heaven dancing and laughing. She is survived by her children, Patsy Pigg, Robert Aylor, Karen Fast, Betty Lucas and Boyd Shepherd; son-in-laws, Tom Pigg and Scott Fast; daughter-in-law, Cindy Shepherd; grandchildren, Matthew Fast, Jonathan Fast and Jessica Miller. The family wishes to extend thank you's to those who helped care for Mary in the latter part of her life but a very special thank you to Jodie who is an angel on earth.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 10, 2019