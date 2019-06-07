|
Mary Pauline DeVor, 85, went home on May 22, 2019 in Cañon City. She was born January 31, 1934 to J W and Maggie (Whatley) Lee in Texas and was raised in Pueblo. She married Ed DeVor on October 2, 1950. They had four children then moved to Penrose, Colorado in 1957, where they added four more children to their brood and enjoyed life. Her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit showed throughout her many endeavors. She had a wanderlust that kept her family in adventure, while also providing an inviting home full of good food, family, friends, and neighbors. She taught those she cared for many things, chief among them was love, family bonds, and resiliency. She leaves an amazing legacy and is loved and missed. She is survived by her children, Mary Youngblood; Margie Wyatt; Susie (Ronnie) Brickman; Billy (Rhonda) DeVor; Peggy (Tim) Grisham; daughter-in-law, Diane DeVor; son-in-law, Mark Doutt; sister, Sandra (John) Johnson; brother, Fred (Loura) Lee; sister-in-law, Jeannie DeVor; and a great number of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed DeVor; brother, Jerry Lee; brother-in-law, Chuck DeVor; son, Shorty DeVor; daughters, Alice DeVor and Patti DeVor. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 15th at 2pm, at the home of Diane DeVor.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from June 7 to June 8, 2019