Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holt Family Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
The Eagles Logde
Florence, CO
Mary Sumpter, 78, passed away May 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born Mary Lou Garrett, to Virgil and Leula Garrett on June 28, 1940 in Cripple Creek, CO. On May 11, 1957 Mary was united in marriage to Leslie Earl Sumpter. Leslie's Navy career took the couple to many duty stations around the United States and the Philippine Islands. Mary and Les returned to Canon City in 1974 with their five children. Mary enjoyed crocheting, watching sports, fishing and spending time with family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys in life. She loved them fiercely and unconditionally. Mary is survived by her brother, Virgil Garrett; children, Leslie Jr. (Katrina) Sumpter, Cindy (Ralph) Mills, Kenneth Sumpter, Virgil (Crystal) Sumpter and Tammy (Bryan) Asher; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Holt Family Funeral Home. Celebration of life and dinner to follow at 1:00 p.m. at The Eagles Logde in Florence. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 31, 2019
