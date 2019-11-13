|
|
Matthew Jerome Ellis passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the residence he shared with his wife. Born, Matthew Jerome Cordova, on September 9, 1978 in Canon City, CO, Matt grew up in Canon City where he graduated high school in 1996. While in high school, Matt spent countless hours with his rodeo friends, bronc riding. After high school, he became an electrician and a volunteer fireman until he made the ultimate decision to dedicate 15 years of service to Fremont County as a firefighter. Matt married the love of his life, Hayley Marie Biggerstaff, on November 11th, 2016 where they retired to a ranch in Pueblo County shortly after. Matt enjoyed caring for their cows, goats and chickens. He especially loved his fainting goat, Fiona. When he wasn't busy working on the ranch, Matt enjoyed fly fishing down the river, hunting, taking the boat to Pueblo Reservoir, and practicing his skills on the archery range. Matt participated in many activities he didn't particularly like just to hang out with the people he loved. One of those activities included bowling which he did with his wife and stepson, Tyler. Another activity was ice fishing, which he did to hang out with his best friend, Mitch. Matt was a thoughtful, loving and happy person to everyone in the community. He is known for always having a smile on his face and continuously making people whom surrounded him laugh. Matt is survived by his wife, Hayley Ellis; his two stepchildren, Tyler and Allie Bryant; his maternal grandmother, Reta Burns-Aljinovich; his mother and father, Pamela and Randy Ellis; his brothers Justin (Tanya) Ellis, Cody (Christine) Ellis, and Chance (Jessica) Ellis; his sisters, Secora (Zachary) Miller and Ginger (Mike) Ryan; his uncles, Bill (Lori) Cordova, Stoney (Syndi) Cordova, and John (Tracey) Cordova; along with his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Matt was preceded in death by his biological father, Charlie Cordova; grandpa, Joseph Aljinovich; grandpa, Patrick Burns; grandparents, George and Betty Ellis; and grandparents, Louie and Betty Cordova. His memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 10am at Grandview Christian Church, 3245 Grandview Ave, Canon City, CO. The wake will follow to Ellis Ranch for a BBQ. Please dress warm. Food and drinks will be provided. Directions to the ranch will be provided after the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Matt Ellis is asked to be sent to Foundation 1023. Donations can be made online at https://www.classy.org/ campaign/foundation-1023-putting-first-responders-first/c108548 Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2019