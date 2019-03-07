|
|
Max Eugene Munson, Sr., age 85, a longtime resident of Irving, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Alamota, Kansas, he was the son of the late Harold B. Munson and Parthenia D. McMillin Munson. He served in the U S Navy in the 7th Fleet on the USS Randolph during the Korean Conflict. He was in sales most of his life and owned his own business suppling nuts, bolts and other fasteners. Preceded in death by his son Max E. Munson, Jr. in 2015, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma; son Garry and wife Sandra; daughter Dianna and husband Greg; brother Roland and wife Lillian; sister Phyllis; sisters-in-law, Geneva, Lola, Verda Mae, and Vera and husband Jim; grandchildren, Lindsey and husband Adam, Jennifer and husband Marcus, and Leevi; great grandchildren, Isaac, Oliver, Walker, Asher, Canaan and Bella. A service with Navy Honors will be 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, TX.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019