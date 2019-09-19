Home

Dale Grimshaw passed away at the age of 65 on September 11, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born to William and Twiliah Grimshaw on July 16, 1954 at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss. Dale was one of the greatest men a lot of us knew. He was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Dale served in the Air Force as a Carpentry Specialist. Dale (also known as Mr. Bridge) worked for The Royal Gorge Bridge for the last 38 years. Dale was a master carpenter who enjoyed using his knowledge and creativity to build beautiful things both at the Gorge and for many others around him. Besides spending time with his family Dale truly enjoyed playing pool, playing in his band, and listening to Pink Floyd. His survivors include his wife Lisa Grimshaw, his children Autumn (Brian) Seidling, Amber (Zack) Schmoyer, and Caleb Butcher. Along with 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, 2 great-granddaughters and 3 sisters, Willy, Marty and Cindy. He was preceded in death by both his parents and multiple family members.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 19, 2019
