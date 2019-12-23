Home

Merle Wayne Staton (Pinky) passed away December 7, 2019 in Cañon City, Colorado. He was born October 22, 1940 in Delta, Colorado to Ted Staton and Mearl Staton. Merle grew up in Gunnison, CO and graduated from Gunnison High School in 1958. He served in the United States Navy. Merle moved to Leadville, CO and married Ellen Malmgren September 15, 1962. Merle and Ellen had two children - Jerry and Christine. Jerry, his wife Linda and daughter Sierra Anderton (husband Brett, son Finn) live in Utah. Christine Barnett (Rodney) and son Braden live in Gunnison, CO. Merle is preceded in death by wife, Ellen; father, Ted; mother, Mearl; brother, Ted; and sister, Millie Jane. He is survived by brother, Robert Gates of Cañon City, CO.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2019
