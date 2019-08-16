|
Michael W. Bufmack, 58, passed away August 12, 2019 after a courageous 8 1/2 year battle with Stage IV Cancer. He was born August 6, 1961 in Florence, CO to Richard and Mable (Banks) Bufmack. Mike owned and operated Bufmack Construction for many years and took great pride in his craftsmanship and trade. He was a hard worker, working all day at his job then coming home and building his family a beautiful home at night and on the weekends. He was an avid outdoorsman spending many hours in the mountains, fishing, hunting and back packing. He loved working around the house on his many projects, sitting around the fire pit with his friends swapping stories, talking politics, drinking Coors beer and listening to the Grateful Dead at full volume. He loved his family dearly. His children and granddaughter were his greatest joy in life. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother and friend. In 2011 he joined the Wetmore Baptist Church and cherished his relationship with the Lord and the many friendships he made there. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Jody Bufmack; mother, Mable Bufmack; children, Zachary (Stephanie) Bufmack, Juliana Bufmack, Kent Bufmack; granddaughter, Adisyn Bufmack; siblings, Pam (Pat Ford) Casey, Rick Bufmack; mother-in-law, Annie Wood, father-in-law, Edwin Camerlo, sister-in-law, Cindy (George) Zemlicka and brother-in-law, Kevin Camerlo. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bufmack; and father-in-law, Jerry Wood. Memorial Service, 11:00AM Monday, August 19, 2019, Grandview Christian Church, Canon City, CO. Reception to follow. In lieu of food or flowers please make memorial donations to University of Colorado Foundation for cancer research at P.O. Box 17126, Denver, Colorado 80217-9155. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019