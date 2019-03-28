|
Mike was born January 26, 1951 in Cripple Creek, Colorado, to G.A. "June" and Ardath Bumgarner. He died March 19, 2019 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Mike spent his early years in Guffey, Colorado, where he attended first and second grade in a one-room school house where Mrs. Anna Smith taught him "reading, writing and arithmetic" along with about a dozen other children ranging from first grade through eighth grade. The family moved to Cañon City in the mid-1950s and settled on a 10-acre plot in Lincoln Park. After moving to Cañon City, he helped his dad with irrigation and other chores around their place and learned how to operate heavy equipment. But, as soon as he was old enough to get his CDL, he began jockeying big rigs. He drove for Coors and was the youngest driver to go over the mountains with a load of beer. He also drove for Berta Brothers hauling ore from Golden to the Cotter Mill south of Cañon. He purchased his own truck and hauled all over the country. He briefly worked for Alpha Beta in Pueblo. He began his career for DOC at the Buena Vista facility in 1987/88, then transferred to Fremont in the East Cañon Complex before retiring as a sergeant in charge of the infirmary at Territorial ("Old Max") in 2008. After he retired from DOC, he moved to the Western Slope and worked for Collins Construction until health issues forced him to retire for good in 2014. Mike and Vickie's other endeavors included starting a small tree farm and raising emus for their meat, oil and other by-products. Mike enjoyed being outdoors, but if he had to be inside he liked to hang out in the shop he built and watch NASCAR, the Broncos and the History Channel on the TV he had hanging from the rafters! Mike is survived by his wife, Vickie, whom he met at a truck stop in Monument where she was a waitress during the time he was hauling for Berta Brothers. They were married June 30, 1979. He is also survived by his sons, Jason Sr. (Stephanie), Andy (Rebecca) and Steven (Lacie); his grandchildren, Brittany, Dennis, Destiny, Jason, Jr., Andria, Christopher, Anthony, Tiffany, Madison, Kylie, Jameson and Hallie; and great-grandson, Kyzar. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and younger brother, Chris. Mike liked people to think he was a tough guy and there is no denying he could be stubborn, sarcastic and mischievous, but he had a wry sense of humor and actually smiled on occasion. He loved his beer, hated snakes and could be the most loyal friend anyone could ever ask for as long as you never betrayed that friendship. Cremation was by Browns Crematory and Mortuary in Grand Junction. There will be no public services.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2019