Michael McManis
1938 - 2020
Michael Hal (Corky) McManis was born on August 8, 1938 in Broomfield, Colorado to Lester and Elinor McManis. He was the 11th child of 12, and was the last surviving sibling. He attended West High School in Denver, and also served in the Army with an Honorable Discharge, holding the rank of Sergeant. He retired from the Denver Fire Department after 25 years of service and truly loved his job, his family and his many friends. He was also an artist, a wood-carver and a builder. His home was filled with beautiful furniture, paintings, and carvings, all lovingly hand-crafted by him. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling. If you were to describe him in one single word, it would be "kindness," for he was a kind and loving man who greeted everyone with a smile, and he met no strangers. Michael is survived by his wife Sharon McManis, his daughter Cynthia Purcell, son Todd Garbella, step-daughter Shari Knight, step-son Terry Nickell, and two adopted sons, John Michael McManis and David McManis. He has eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Because of the virus threat, the family has elected to have a private Memorial for the family only. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services
516 N. 10th St.
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 458-1552
