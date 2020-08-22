1/1
Michelle Seifert
1985 - 2020
Michelle Seifert passed on August 19, 2020; she was 34. Michelle was born October 2, 1985 in Pueblo. She moved to Westcliffe before she was 2 and then to Canon City with her family when she was 4. Canon City has been her home ever since. Michelle had a huge personality, she was funny and loud and boisterous, always over the top. She loved passionately and wholeheartedly, especially when it came to her kids. Michelle may have lost her way in recent years, but she was truly loved and will be sorely missed. Michelle is survived by her children Jasmine and Blake Cantu, Parents Stacey Seifert and David Klochan, brothers Jake Seifert, Eric Seifert, Greg Seifert, Raymond Thorton and Fred Thorton, sister Lisa Seifert and niece Angel Seifert. Services will be private at the family home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
I will surely miss your georgous smile and contagious laugh
R.I.P my sweet love.
Tracy DeBoer
Friend
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending my love and prayers for your family.
Love, Dezirae
Dezirae Dilley-Finley
Friend
August 21, 2020
I’m so sorry Lisa, Stacey, Greg, Jake and Eric. I grew up with this family and was best friends with Lisa. Michelle was always around with us. I’m so sorry to hear that she has passed. My deepest condolences to her family. Sending you my love and keeping you in my prayers.
Love Dezirae Dilley-Finley
Dezirae Dilley-Finley
Friend
August 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lawrence Ebner
Friend
