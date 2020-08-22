Michelle Seifert passed on August 19, 2020; she was 34. Michelle was born October 2, 1985 in Pueblo. She moved to Westcliffe before she was 2 and then to Canon City with her family when she was 4. Canon City has been her home ever since. Michelle had a huge personality, she was funny and loud and boisterous, always over the top. She loved passionately and wholeheartedly, especially when it came to her kids. Michelle may have lost her way in recent years, but she was truly loved and will be sorely missed. Michelle is survived by her children Jasmine and Blake Cantu, Parents Stacey Seifert and David Klochan, brothers Jake Seifert, Eric Seifert, Greg Seifert, Raymond Thorton and Fred Thorton, sister Lisa Seifert and niece Angel Seifert. Services will be private at the family home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

