|
|
Mildred K. Gulliford, age 83 of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1936 in Salida, CO to Thomas and Josephine (Perry) Gilray. Mrs. Gulliford married Clifford E. "Sonny" Gulliford on June 26, 1954 in Raton, New Mexico. She enjoyed knitting, crocketing, arrowhead hunting, gathering Pinon Nuts and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren especially watching them play basketball. She was a member of the Cotopaxi Church. Her great grandfather Flemming was one of the first settlers in the Coaldale area. Her grandfather Perry brought Long Horn Cattle to the area. Her father Thomas Gilray helped start the Gypsum Mine in Coaldale. Mrs. Gulliford was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford E. "Sonny" Gulliford and sister-in-law Patsy Ann York. She is survived by her son Ves (Kathleen) Gulliford of Coaldale, CO and daughter Shelly (Calvin) Troutman of Coaldale, CO. Grandchildren Melissa (Cory) Burket of Pueblo, CO, Wendi (Austin) Chrestensen of Howard, CO, Wes (Devin) Gulliford of Coaldale, CO, Travis (Jessi) Troutman of Yuma, AZ, Wade (Amy) Troutman of Morrison, CO, Douglas (Hayley) Troutman of Coaldale, CO and 13 great grandchildren. Sister Marilyn (Orval) Liend of Salida, CO, brother-in-laws Tim York of Colorado Springs, CO, Conrad (Sharon) Gulliford of Mineral Wells, TX, sister-in-law Winona Hearst of Pueblo, CO. Graveside Services are set for 2:00 PM Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Coaldale Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2020