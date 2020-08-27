Milton "M.D." Dean Hinkle, 86, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on January 12, 2020 in Cheyenne. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his son's home where he lived for 2 1/2 years. He was born July 6, 1933 in Greeley Colorado to George and Alda Hinkle. He married Marjorie Foster and was employed by the Colorado Department of Corrections as a correction officer/ boiler operator for 33 years. He graduated from Penrose High School and was a volunteer fireman for the Penrose Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years, having served as a First Aid Captain for many years. He was also an Emergency Medical Technician for many years. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army for 2 years active duty and 8 years in Reserves. After getting married, he purchased the house and property in Penrose, Colorado where he raised his family. He lived in the same house on the same corner for over 60 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and taking care his "home place". He is survived by his children, Rick (Tenley) Hinkle of Cheyenne, Dan (Velma) Hinkle of Cornelius, Oregon, Terry (Mary) Hinkle of Florence, Colorado, and Cheryl (Dave) Krueck of Penrose, Colorado, also numerous nieces and nephews. He was very close to his son-in-law Dave, serving as a father figure to him. He was preceed in death by his wife, parents, and three brothers. Those who wish may contribute to the Penrose Volunteer Fire Department. Cards and condolences may be sent to Rick. Hinkle at 1972 Road 124, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009 or rickhinkle854@yahoo.com. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Beaver Park Friends Church in Penrose.

