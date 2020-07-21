Milton Francis Tillerson was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to Leonard and Freeda Tillerson on January 17, 1928 and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on July 15, 2020. His parents and two brothers (Byron and Leonard) preceded him in death. Milton attended and graduated High School early in 1946 to join the Navy and serve his Country during World War II. He graduated from Draughns Business College in Oklahoma City. He was later called back to serve during the Korean Conflict. Milton met the love of his life, Eva, at the Marlow, Oklahoma swimming pool while visiting his cousin. They courted and then married October 16, 1948. Milton and Eva will have been married 72 years this October. They were active in the Christian Church and members of Sun Lakes Community Church. They lived in Oklahoma, Hawaii, and Colorado and were snowbirds in Arizona. Milton provided well for his family as a salesman for Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in the Denver area. He then purchased a drilling rig to begin his own water well drilling business. The family relocated to Canon City, Colorado where Milton owned and operated Alpine Drilling Service until his retirement. Following retirement Milton and Eva traveled the United States extensively and took many cruises internationally. They also spent their winters in Arizona enjoying playing golf, square dancing, playing bridge and always helping others. Milton was a volunteer at Chandler Regional Hospital providing transport, he did not know a stranger. He and Eva raised their family with an example of compassion, work ethic, and faith in God. He was preceded in death by infant son, Thomas Milton Tillerson. He is survived by his wife, Eva Lou Tillerson, daughters, Cynthia Lou Schoonover (Mike), Susan Frances Stockton (Stan) and Nancy Lea Greenstreet. He has nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

