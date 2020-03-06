|
Mireya (Peters) Smith is no longer with us. She left this world on Wednesday February 19, 2020. She was born in Panama on May 11, 1986. She lived in Southern CO, graduated from CCHS in 2004 with a 4.0 GPA. She was on the varsity basketball team and also ran track. During the football season she enjoyed cheering for her favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers. In her downtime when she wasn't working she enjoyed camping, boating and hiking. She found happiness in movies, books and music. Pittbulls held a special place in her heart. She loved watching her kids play sports. She is survived by her husband Kris Smith, her children, Angelina Harrison, Kaiden Smith and Kiryssa Smith. Her father Clinton Peters, Jr, grandfather Clinton Peters, sister Sabina, Nieces and nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Debra (Kempel) Peters, grandfather Avery Kempel, grandmother Ramona Kempel and grandmother Beverly Peters. She is deeply loved and missed by those who knew her. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2020