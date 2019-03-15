|
Myrna Faye Lampton, 80 of Yoder, Colorado; formerly of Penrose, Colorado went to heaven peacefully on March 10, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Myrna was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on October 29, 1938 to Vera Estelle Raimer. Myrna's step father was Ben D'Oria. She moved with her family to Montrose, Colorado when she was very young where she grew up and graduated from Montrose High School in 1956. After graduating high school, Myrna married the late Glen James Lampton of Cedaredge, Colorado on December 28, 1956; had four children and was married to Glen for 57 years before his death in 2014. Myrna and Glen raised their family in the Fremont County area of Colorado where all four of their children graduated from Florence High School and Myrna was a long-time member of Beaver Park Friend's Church in Penrose, Colorado. She often spoke of her endearing faith and belief in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. Myrna worked many places, but her last jobs were as a dietician for St. Joseph's Hospital and Manor and line worker at Estes Industries. Myrna loved her friends and family beyond comparison. She never missed birthdays of family members or friends. She loved to cook, sew, bake, garden, write letters and especially loved animals. Her little dog, Josie, will surely miss her. She loved flowers and nature. Myrna's children are Nick (Vicky) Lampton of Florence, Colorado; Cliff (Kristina) Lampton of Roseburg, Oregon; (Phil) Eileen Amaya of Yoder, Colorado; and the late Roger Lampton who passed in 2008. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Chad (Melissa), Stephen and Samuel Lampton; Michael and Glen Lampton; Joshua, Haley and Emma Lampton; Christa (Leland) Smith and Daniel Amaya and her great-grandchildren, Hayden and Makayla Lampton; Jade and Jasmine Lampton; Jesse and Londyn Smith. Myrna is also survived by three younger brothers; Rick D'Oria, Ben (Darla) Raimer and Phil (Diane) Raimer. She is also survived by numerous relatives, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will dearly miss her. Funeral arrangements will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Harwood Chapel, 516 N. 10th Street, Canon City, Colorado. Myrna will be laid to rest at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence, Colorado. A reception will immediately follow at Canon Community Baptist Church, 1111 Monroe Ave., Canon City, CO; where friends and family are invited to gather, eat and fondly remember Myrna Faye Lampton. Mom, grandma, sister and friend; you will forever be missed but we have comfort in knowing that you are now in the arms of our heavenly Father and finally at peace. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Cremation & Funeral Service, online condolences at Harwoodfunerals.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 15, 2019