On Monday, January 13, 2020, Myron "Smitty" Smith, Sr., loving husband, father of four children, grandfather of 12, and great-grandfather of 26, passed away at the age of 84. Smitty was born on December 21, 1935, in Clarkson, Nebraska, to Benjamin Smith and Marie Smith. A printer by trade, Smitty was a well-respected business man in Fremont County, living most of his life in Florence and Cañon City. On June 7, 1956, Smitty married Antionette Sabatino, of Coal Creek, Colorado. Together they raised their four children, Frank, Kathy, Julie, and Susie. Smitty, Antoinette, and their four children are all graduates of Florence High School. In 1970, Smitty and Antoinette bought Master Printers. They moved to Cañon City in 1980. Smitty was selected Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month countless times. Smitty was selected as the Chamber's Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2005. He has served on many advisory and community service boards in Fremont County such as the Cañon City Chamber of Commerce board, Fremont County Airport Advisory board, PCC Fremont Campus Advisory board, Fundraising committee for the Museum of Colorado Prisons, just to name a few. Smitty served as a County Commissioner, a Florence City Councilman, a volunteer on the Florence Fire Department, and as an Executive Director for Fremont Economic Development Corporation. Smitty was a Blue and Orange committed Denver Broncos fan but his favorite colors were the Red, White, and Blue of our American flag. Service will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10 am at the First United Methodist Church located at 801 Main Street, Cañon City. Reception to follow.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020