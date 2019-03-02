|
Norman Ray Shoemaker, 64, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. He was born April 30, 1954, in Kyle, Texas to Harold and Doris (nee Dees) Shoemaker. Norman sacrificed his last year of high school to join the United States Navy and proudly served during the Vietnam War as an electrician's mate on the U.S.S. Dubuque from 1971 to 1973. After the war, Norman settled in Nacogdoches, Texas, later moving to nearby Woden. He was active in the community, had a giving spirit, and was always helping those in need. He and his neighbor, Dennis Massey, founded Boy Scout Troop 170. Norman acted as the first Scoutmaster, holding meetings with the first two scouts on his back porch until the Woden Independent School District (ISD) allowed meetings on school campus. Norman was a long-time employee of Lufkin Industries. He also worked for Woden ISD for many years, often working late or on weekends finishing projects requested by teachers for their classrooms. Outside of work, Norman had many interests including fishing, photography, electronics, and music. He was a member of the Texas Bluebird Society, Local Post Collector Society, and Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Association. Norman fulfilled a long-time goal when he moved to Colorado in 2015. He settled in Canon City, Colorado, helping his uncle and aunt, Bob and Helen Shoemaker, with daily operations of the Chess-Shoemaker Ranch at Garden Park. He loved working on the ranch and spending time with his Uncle Bob. He was working on his latest irrigation project the day before he was taken ill. He is survived by his beloved wife, Katrina (nee Whitney) Shoemaker of Canon City, Colorado; son, Jay (Andrea) Shoemaker of Calera, Alabama; grandchildren, David, Rebekah, and Cathleen; mother, Doris (nee Dees) Shoemaker of Nacogdoches, Texas; sister, Reeva (nee Shoemaker) Brumley and husband Bruce of Lufkin, Texas; brother, Clayton (Perri Ann) Shoemaker of Boerne, Texas; brother, Donald (Marcie) Shoemaker of Central Heights, Texas; brothers, David Shoemaker of Nacogdoches, Texas, Wayne (Theresa)Vincent of Austin, Texas; two aunts; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Norman was preceded in death by his father, Harold Shoemaker. Family and friends will celebrate Norman's life at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Holt Family Funeral Home, 806 Macon Avenue, Canon City. A brief service with military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, 10545 Drennan Road. Colorado arrangements are through Holt Family Funeral Home, with arrangements pending for a memorial service in Nacogdoches, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 21st Century Heroes (www.21stcenturyheroes.org, P.O. Box 806, Teton Village, WY 83025). This group supports creative crafts and skills training for returning service men and women, helping them regain quality of life within communities and families. Norman believed in supporting veterans and their families. Donations to veteran-serving organizations were a long-standing priority for him. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2019