Olive M. Bowman, 82, went to be with the Lord April 16, 2019. She was born April 22, 1936 in Canon City, Colorado to George S. Turner and Olive Maxine Turner. She was raised on the OK Dairy Farm owned by her parents. She graduated from Canon City High School in 1955 and attended Colorado University in Boulder where she met her husband, Edgar W. Bowman. They were married February 3, 1957 and moved to Belgium. They later divorced and upon her return to the United States, she started a career in banking at the Union National Bank in Marquette, Michigan as a teller. In the fall of 1969 she moved back to Canon City where she worked for First National Bank of Florence in customer service. In 1990 she started working in the customer service department for Pueblo Bank and Trust. She loved her customers and became well known to the community because of her advocacy on their behalf. She remained there until her retirement. Olive loved to travel visiting many places in Europe, New Zealand and the US. She was especially fond of Belgium. Olive was a 75 year member of the United Presbyterian Church and was active as an Elder and Deacon. She was an alto in the church choir and a member of the women's group, Gloria Dei. Her strong faith in God caused her to look to the needs of others before herself. Olive was a 60 year member of The Order of Eastern Star in Canon City. She served in most stations and was Worthy Matron several times as well as being Grand Representative to Idaho. She loved her Star Sisters and Brothers and was well known in the Masonic Community. She was active in the American Red Cross and Kiwanis. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. If there was a family gathering, she would always bring something like homemade carrot cookies or her famous deviled eggs. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Kathleen) Bowman; daughter, Anne (Alan) Clanton; sister, Rose Cosat and brother, George R. Turner; five grandchildren, Christina Lambert, Zack Stanley, Melanie Aragon, Abby Talbot and Austin Clanton and their spouses; and 10 great-grandchildren. Olive was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank Fremont County Hospice and its fleet of angels for their superb and loving care. Memorial service, 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the old Presbyterian Church, 701 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO. Grant Adkisson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Olive's name to OES #21 in care of Janice Gall, Secretary, 749 E 5th St., Florence 81226 or to Fremont County Hospice. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 4, 2019