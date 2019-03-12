|
Opal Lorena (Tabler) Retzer, passed away March 7, 2019 at the age of 103. She was born June 12, 1915 to Moses L. Tabler and CoraBelle (Wolfkill) Tabler in Pottawatomie County, Kansas. Opal graduated from Wamego High School in 1934. From 1934 to 1938, she taught in one room schools. Opal married Eldon E. Retzer on Dec. 27, 1938. They lived in Kansas, Minnesota, Brazil, Mexico, and Illinois. She enjoyed raising their two sons. She retired in 1980 to Colorado, then in 1998 she moved with Eldon to Kidron Bethel Retirement Home in N. Newton, Kansas. They loved living back in Kansas. Opal is survived by her two sons, Keith (Viva Kellogg) Retzer of Pittsburg, Kansas, Kent (Jeanne Smidl) Retzer of Rockford, Illinois; grandson, Kevin Retzer and fiancee' Louse Bauer of Yorkville, Illinois; three granddaughters, Joy (Retzer) Stahl of Elkhard, Kansas, Faith Retzer of Pittsburg, Kansas, Heather (Retzer) Owen and husband Mark of Island Lake, Illinois; five grandsons, Wesley and Kelson of Pittsburg, Kansas, Nicholas and Austin, of Yorkville, Illinois and Kyle of Island Lake, Illinois; great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn of Island Lake, Illinois; two nieces, Ruthella Tabler (Cleodene's wife) of Salina, Kansas, Kay (Grieshaber) Ping and husband, Robert of Topeka, Kansas; two grandnieces, Denna and Julie; one grandnephew, David. Eldon preceded her in death on January 4, 2009 Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holt Chapel of the Garden with burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Stem Communities, 3001 Ivy Drive, N. Newton, Kansas 67117. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019