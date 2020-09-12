Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Pamela Kay Snyder was born March 2, 1945 in Denver, Colorado. She left this world to be with those who preceded her in death including her mother, best friend Bonnie, and late husband Butch on September 6, 2020. Pamela loved her family dearly, to laugh and make jokes, coffee and collecting teapots and Elvis memorabilia. Pamela was the most kind-hearted, caring and compassionate woman, and she also had the ability to make a room laugh with her unorthodox humor. Pamela spent the early part of her life in Denver and the later part in Cotopaxi and Canon City, Colorado. She has built her life around taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Pauline, her children, Teresa Bettis, Dina Bettis and Paul Bettis; her grand children, Angel Quattlebaum (Joseph Quattlebaum), Shad Bettis, Alicia Maltbie (Glen Maltbie), Destiny Bourland, Sebastian Bourland, Devin Bourland, Breonna Bryant and Amber Bettis; and great grandchildren; Gabriella Danler, Kaleb Danler, Ilexis Dunaway, Teagan Briggs, Daytona Wood, Harley Maltbie, Chevy Maltbie, Jake Maltbie, Winnie Bates, Jaedin Tanguma, Thaddeus Tanguma and Lincoln Taguma. All of whom will miss her very dearly. She has touched every life that she has encountered in a profound way. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2p.m. at Centennial Park in Canon City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her final wishes via her GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/ys6a9b. For additional information please contact Angel Quattlebaum at 719-369-5477.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store