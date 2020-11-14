Pamela Sue Lorincz, beloved wife and mother, passed away November 3, 2020 at the age of 75. She succumbed to the rapid infliction of Malignant Lymphoma with her husband of 26 years, John, by her side. She was born August 16, 1945 in Berwyn, Illinois and often referred to herself as a "coal miner's daughter" because her parents moved to Southern Illinois and her father, William Jackson Parrish, worked as a welder in the coal mines. Her mother, Fannie Mae, was a seamstress. Both her parents and her sister, Connie, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband and two children, Stephen and Amy. Pamela started out as a toe dancer when she was three years old and put on many shows for the parents' friends through high school. She then spent 20 impressive years of service for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, beginning with medical records and volunteering many services whenever the need arose in other departments of the United States Penitentiary (USP) Marion, which was the Supermax of the Bureau at that time. To the consternation of the Captain, she was the first woman to work beyond the gate and inside the prison where the inmates were housed, and had countless memories of TV-worthy incidents, including major riots, one where her best friend was killed by an inmate. The incident is recounted in the book "The Hot Hot House" by Pete Earley, the only book ever authorized by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The Bureau transferred her to Dallas, where she studied to become a Paralegal for the Bureau and lived many places including Nashville, Tennessee. When transferred to the non-defunct Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Boron, California, she met her husband who was the Chief Dental Officer there. While at Boron, she organized a major clothes drive for the victims of Hurricane Andrew, which was one of only four Category five hurricanes to strike the United States. She retired September 30, 1996. While living in the Boron-Victorville, California area, which is located in the Mojave Desert, she enjoyed riding on the back of her husband's Harley-Davidson on trips including the yearly rally to Laughlin, Nevada. Not sitting still for long in retirement, she worked as a bank teller in Silver Lakes, California, where she lived, and then as secretary at a Real Estate Company, and finally as a Real Estate Agent herself. After this, she set up and ran a Curves Fitness Center. When her husband John was transferred to the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Florence, she made sure to keep busy organizing a wonderful home in the mountains of northern Canon City in the Tallahassee area. She donated and cooked fresh chicken tacos for Friday Karaoke Night at the Canon City Elks Lodge #610, where she was a member. At home, she cared for four llamas, 20 dogs, two cats, two parrots and 22 chickens. She was a remarkable woman of energy, even up to the last day of her life. God bless her. Celebration of Life, 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

