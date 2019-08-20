|
|
Pamela Marie Owens, age 64, of Dunbar PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Charles Willis and Beverly Ann (Ireland) Willcox; loving wife of 31 years to William H. Owens, Jr., mother of John (Wendy) Dennison and Steven (Tiffany) Dennison; step-mother of William H. Owens III and Alicia Owens; sister of Gerald (Lorri) Padgett and Patricia Hash; sister-in-law of Robert (Kim) Owens and Elisabeth P. Owens; daughter-in-law of the late William H. Sr., and Mary P. Owens; also survived by 14 wonderful grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pamela graduated from Florence High School in 1972 and went on to earn an Associate's degree in accounting. Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday from 11 AM until time of service at 2 PM in the Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc., 1014 California Ave., (Avalon), Pittsburgh, PA 15202 (412-766-5600). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to the . Condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019