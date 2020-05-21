On May 11, 2020, Patricia (Pat) Mitchell (age 79) departed this earth peacefully in her sleep. Pat was born on December 14, 1940 to Micheal and Veronica Semachko in Uniontown, PA. She moved to Pueblo, CO in 1960 when she married Marvin Mitchell in Washington, DC. Pat worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 25 years as the District Administrative Assistance / Support Service Specialist, along with working various projects and areas on the forest. Pat did several fire details in her career, including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon, to name a few, retiring in 1994. Pat enjoyed visiting her family and children across the United States after retirement. Pat also worked at Hobbs Carpeting and Target in Pueblo after retiring. Her hobby was sewing. Pat is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Florence, CO) and Karen Semachko (Farmville, NC), and sons Mark (Penrose, CO) and David (Houston, TX); 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister Jean Potkul (Uniontown, PA) and brother Vincent Semachko (Lemont Furnace, PA). She was preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband Marvin Mitchell. Graveside service will be May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. EST (8 a.m. MST) via Facebook - brown's don funeral home live, in Farmville, NC. Online condolences can be made at www. donbrownfuneral home.com/obits.

