Patricia J. Kennedy earned her angel wings on January 22, 2019 at the age of 87 after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 6, 1932 and was the first baby of the New Year at that time. She married Ralph L. Kennedy on December 12, 1950 and they were married until he passed away. She is survived by her children, Cliff (Anna Marie) Kennedy, of Peoria, Arizona and Lisa Jackson of Pueblo West, Colorado; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (Dave) Hyatt of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, two brothers, David Caligaris of Colorado Springs, Colorado and John (Rory) Caligaris of Denver, Colorado; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Kennedy; parents, Dominic and Dove Caligaris; in-laws Ralph C. "Heavy" and Eula "JuJu" Kennedy; son-in-law, Leon Jackson; daughter, Christi M. Kennedy; aunt, Rowena Hinshaw; and best friend Patricia Todd. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City, Colorado. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2019