|
|
Patricia Kay Lambert (Tilton) was a loving daughter, sister and mother. Her children Makaila D. Lambert, Tyler D. Bissell and Chandler R. Bissell all know her as their best friend and the one who will always watch over them. Patti was brought into this world on March 21, 1971 to Davis H. Tilton (spouse Susan Geiger) and Yanita L. Porter (Deceased) and gracefully left us on April 18, 2019 surrounded by many of her loved ones. Patti was a fighter that defied many odds during her struggle with cancer. She loved animals, a good laugh and therapeutic drives that included her children and great music. Patti considered herself a child of nature and always surrounded herself with items that helped hone in on the positive energy she wanted everyone to feel. She was the mother her children needed her to be and the sister that Davis H. Tilton Jr. and Gwendolyn R. Londenberg (spouse Jerry C. Londenberg) will always cherish. She will be missed and loved always. We would like to send all of our love and a special thanks to Grandma Susan who continuously helped during our toughest times and stayed unwavering as she protected, guided and loved our mother.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 25, 2019