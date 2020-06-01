Patricia M Washburn (Pat) of Canon City, CO went to meet the Lord on May 15, 2020. Pat Was born in Grand Junction, CO on June 10, 1936. Pat was a kind and loving person that would try and help everyone that she could. Pat loved Spending time with family and looved her mountain property. Pat raised her seven children by herself and put herself through nursing school so her kids could Have a better life. She worked at Bethesda Care Center, St Thomas More Hospital and at Progressive Care Center when she retired after the loss of her husband. Pat is survived by her sons, Robert (Tina) Miller of Hubert, NC, Wade and Chuck Miller of Canon City, daughter, Ginny (Terry) Boettler of Coal Creek, Tina (Stoney) Adams of Canon City And Ann (Larry) Nix of Canon City. Grandchildren, Mike (Jamie Davine) Miller of Hubert, NC, Jeff (Vanessa) Miller, Houston, TX, Corey Adams of Canon City, Ashlee, Amber, Dallas, and Autumn Nix of Canon City, Jon (Shannon) Benson of Canon City, Jessica Benson of Coal Creek, April (Sean) Ransom of Cotopaxi, Chris (Kami) Boettler of Coal Creek, Misty (Troy) Kennedy of Florence, Ryan (Winter) Miller of Missouri, Jamie Miller of Fountain, CO, and 26 great Grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Lee Washburn, son James (Jim) Miller, brother Paul Gore and her parents. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home

