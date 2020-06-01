Patricia Washburn
1936 - 2020
Patricia M Washburn (Pat) of Canon City, CO went to meet the Lord on May 15, 2020. Pat Was born in Grand Junction, CO on June 10, 1936. Pat was a kind and loving person that would try and help everyone that she could. Pat loved Spending time with family and looved her mountain property. Pat raised her seven children by herself and put herself through nursing school so her kids could Have a better life. She worked at Bethesda Care Center, St Thomas More Hospital and at Progressive Care Center when she retired after the loss of her husband. Pat is survived by her sons, Robert (Tina) Miller of Hubert, NC, Wade and Chuck Miller of Canon City, daughter, Ginny (Terry) Boettler of Coal Creek, Tina (Stoney) Adams of Canon City And Ann (Larry) Nix of Canon City. Grandchildren, Mike (Jamie Davine) Miller of Hubert, NC, Jeff (Vanessa) Miller, Houston, TX, Corey Adams of Canon City, Ashlee, Amber, Dallas, and Autumn Nix of Canon City, Jon (Shannon) Benson of Canon City, Jessica Benson of Coal Creek, April (Sean) Ransom of Cotopaxi, Chris (Kami) Boettler of Coal Creek, Misty (Troy) Kennedy of Florence, Ryan (Winter) Miller of Missouri, Jamie Miller of Fountain, CO, and 26 great Grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Lee Washburn, son James (Jim) Miller, brother Paul Gore and her parents. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services
516 N. 10th St.
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 458-1552
May 30, 2020
Was a very sweet and sassy lay who always bright joy to my day. I'm so sorry for your loss
Samantha Oxford
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful lady. My condolences to the family
Jeanne Vasquez
Friend
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She was a beautiful lady and will be missed. My condolences to the family.
Jeanne Vasquez
May 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of her family. She wa a special to so many. My prayers are with you
Elaine Perdue
Friend
