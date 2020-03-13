|
Gerald C. Fish passed away Feb. 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1934, in Neodesha, Kansas, to Charles C. and Audrey Fish. He enlisted in the Army in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1975. He married Arloah Clark on July 14, 1956, who preceded him in death July 26, 2011. Gerald worked for the Department of Corrections for 20 years and served on the Canon City Police Reserves for 20 years, retiring as the Chief of the Reserves on May 5, 1997. He later worked for 18 years at Walmart. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Dorothy Briggs, and his wife, Arloah. He is survived by his children, Terri Cairo, and son, Patrick (Susie) Fish; grandchildren, Shannon Farias, MacKenzie (Kris) Macoskey, Lauren (Stoney) Nordby; and Karlie Fish; great-grandson, Christian Lovellette; nephew, Ron Briggs; and sister-in-law, Beverley Blackwell. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2020