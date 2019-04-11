|
On April 5, 2019, Patsy Ann Dunham, 76, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord. Pat was born in California and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but Colorado was her home. Her family was her love and joy. Her faith was her hope and strength. Pat worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist in a law firm for many years. As an active member of First Southern Baptist Church in Florence, Colorado, she loved singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Pat loved the simple things of life, especially animals and the great outdoors. She had a heart for adventure and a lively sense of humor. Pat was generous and cherished people. Her home was always open to anyone, and many benefited from her hospitality. Pat was bold in her Christian testimony. As her grandson Christian Cruzen said, "Grandma's most important legacy is the [Christian] disciples she left in her children and grandchildren, and I'm thankful for that." Patsy Ann Dunham will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those who loved her. Pat is survived by her husband Nate Dunham and seven children, Daria (Shawn) Cruzen, Dana (Dan) Breske, Dan Rathbun, Irwin (Michelle) Rathbun, Alan (Jude) Rathbun, Warren Rathbun and Jeff (Val) Rathbun and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (Joe) Goodlove, nephew Trent Fillenworth, and Nate's children Jill (Jack) Hauschildt, Mike (Dawn) Dunham and Mrs. Stan (Denise) Dunham. Pat is preceded in death by her former husband, Ken Rathbun, her parents, Robert and Peggy Frisch, her brother Ray Frisch, nephew Timothy Frisch and Nate's son Stan Dunham. Please join her family in celebrating her life Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Grandview Christian Church, 3245 Grandview Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212 "And he said to her, "Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace. Your suffering is over." Mark 5:34
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019