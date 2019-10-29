|
Paul Everett graduated to his forever home in heaven on October 25, 2019 at 11:10 a.m. He was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma on April 9, 1938 and eventually moved to Texas where he lived for most of his adult life. He moved to Colorado in 2000 where he retired as a real estate agent; he loved to help people find their perfect home. He married June Marie Everett in 1962, and they were married for 57 years until his death. He leaves behind his loving family - wife June Marie, son Randall Everett, daughter Sherrie Limitone and her husband Dan, granddaughters Krista Brown and husband Geoffery, Kayla Farber and her husband Steven, and a very precious great-granddaughter baby Joy Marie Brown. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Everett Sr., mother Tompie Everett, brother Delbert Everett, and sister Karen Sleighter. Paul loved his family and was so proud of each of them. Paul wanted to be remembered as a friend and a devoted family man, but most important of all a Christian man with honesty and integrity. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday October 31, 2019 at Bridge to Life Church 222 N. Orchard Ave. Canon City, CO 81212. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 29, 2019