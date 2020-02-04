Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy A. (Breece) Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy A. (Breece) Martin Obituary
On Thursday January 30th, 2020 Peggy Ann Martin (Breece) amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 68. Peggy was born September 23, 1951 to Dorothy Ann Breece (Hegler) & Alden Homer Breece in Pueblo, CO. Peggy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Martin, daughters Jennifer Vernetti (Mike Vernetti) & Jamie Layton (Mark Layton) and three grandchildren Kara Vernetti, Izabell Diaz & Conner Vernetti. Peggy adored her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. Peggy also had a passion for genealogy & history. She would spend hours tracking families back as far as possible including those who came across on the May Flower. She was the caretaker for New Hope Cemetary in Wetmore, CO. She was also a member of the Colorado Territorial Daughters and the Slovenian Women's Union. Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -