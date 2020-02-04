|
|
On Thursday January 30th, 2020 Peggy Ann Martin (Breece) amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 68. Peggy was born September 23, 1951 to Dorothy Ann Breece (Hegler) & Alden Homer Breece in Pueblo, CO. Peggy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Martin, daughters Jennifer Vernetti (Mike Vernetti) & Jamie Layton (Mark Layton) and three grandchildren Kara Vernetti, Izabell Diaz & Conner Vernetti. Peggy adored her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. Peggy also had a passion for genealogy & history. She would spend hours tracking families back as far as possible including those who came across on the May Flower. She was the caretaker for New Hope Cemetary in Wetmore, CO. She was also a member of the Colorado Territorial Daughters and the Slovenian Women's Union. Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 4, 2020